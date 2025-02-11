DeVonta Smith becomes fifth member of exclusive club

With a touchdown catch on Sunday night, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith started a new club of players drafted from Alabama who scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Smith also became the fifth member of a club full of big names.

Before Smith, only four players had won a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and a Super Bowl. Smith is now No. 5.

The others were running back Reggie Bush, cornerback Charles Woodson, running back Marcus Allen, and running back Tony Dorsett.

Four other current players could join the club, potentially. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, and Panthers quarterback Bryce Young are just a Super Bowl win away.