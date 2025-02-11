 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
DeVonta Smith becomes fifth member of exclusive club

  
Published February 10, 2025 11:22 PM

With a touchdown catch on Sunday night, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith started a new club of players drafted from Alabama who scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Smith also became the fifth member of a club full of big names.

Before Smith, only four players had won a Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and a Super Bowl. Smith is now No. 5.

The others were running back Reggie Bush, cornerback Charles Woodson, running back Marcus Allen, and running back Tony Dorsett.

Four other current players could join the club, potentially. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ravens running back Derrick Henry, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, and Panthers quarterback Bryce Young are just a Super Bowl win away.