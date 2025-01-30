DeVonta Smith, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson remain out of Eagles’ practice

Center Cam Jurgens (back), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) remained out of Thursday’s practice for the Eagles.

Smith was not listed on Philadelphia’s report last week. He was on the field for 83 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps in the NFC Championship Game and caught all four of his targets for 45 yards. He has 12 receptions for 121 yards in the 2024 postseason.

Dickerson moved to center to replace Jurgens in the starting lineup for the NFC Championship Game. Dickerson was injured in the first half and labored as long as he could before Jurgens, who wasn’t expected to play, replaced him. Jurgens said after the game he expects to be ready for the Super Bowl.

Dickerson played 39 offensive snaps in the championship game and Jurgens 27.

The Eagles had three changes to their injury report from Wednesday’s estimated report. Cornerback Eli Ricks (illness) and edge Nolan Smith (illness) did not practice, and offensive lineman Brett Toth (knee) had a full practice after being estimated as a non-participant Wednesday.

Edge Brandon Graham (elbow) and tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen) had their practice windows opened Thursday, with Uzomah a full participant and Graham getting in a limited session.

Running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee), tight end Dallas Goedert (rest/ankle) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder) remained out of practice. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown had another rest day.

Barkley is not listed with a calf injury.

Wide receiver Britain Covey (neck) again was limited.