nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
DeVonta Smith clears concussion protocol, Eagles set to have full offense vs. Browns

  
Published October 11, 2024 02:04 PM

The Eagles should have all their top offensive players on the field together again on Sunday against the Browns.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has officially cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday. He’ll join fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown and right tackle Lane Johnson back on the field from injuries.

Smith and Johnson both suffered concussions in Week Three and were cleared to return this week. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Week One and has also just been cleared to return.

Those are three of the Eagles’ most important offensive players, and it will be a big boost to have them all on the field again.

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson has also cleared the concussion protocol and will also be available on Sunday, although