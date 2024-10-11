DeVonta Smith clears concussion protocol, Eagles set to have full offense vs. Browns

The Eagles should have all their top offensive players on the field together again on Sunday against the Browns.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has officially cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday. He’ll join fellow wide receiver A.J. Brown and right tackle Lane Johnson back on the field from injuries.

Smith and Johnson both suffered concussions in Week Three and were cleared to return this week. Brown suffered a hamstring injury in Week One and has also just been cleared to return.

Those are three of the Eagles’ most important offensive players, and it will be a big boost to have them all on the field again.

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson has also cleared the concussion protocol and will also be available on Sunday, although