nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Panthers agree to terms with LB Devin Lloyd

  
Published March 9, 2026 10:09 PM

The Panthers have made another move to improve their defense.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina has agreed to terms with former Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Per the report, it’s a three-year, $45 million deal. Of the amount, $25 million is guaranteed.

A first-round pick in 2022, the Jaguars decided after three seasons not to pick up his fifth-year option. With 2025 becoming a contract year, Lloyd made the Pro Bowl and landed on the All-Pro second team.

The Panthers signed Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips early in the day.

Lloyd’s biggest play in 2025 happened in the Monday night win over the Chiefs. He dropped into coverage near the goal line, intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.