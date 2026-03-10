Panthers agree to terms with LB Devin Lloyd

The Panthers have made another move to improve their defense.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Carolina has agreed to terms with former Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Per the report, it’s a three-year, $45 million deal. Of the amount, $25 million is guaranteed.

A first-round pick in 2022, the Jaguars decided after three seasons not to pick up his fifth-year option. With 2025 becoming a contract year, Lloyd made the Pro Bowl and landed on the All-Pro second team.

The Panthers signed Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips early in the day.

Lloyd’s biggest play in 2025 happened in the Monday night win over the Chiefs. He dropped into coverage near the goal line, intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.