DeVonta Smith: Extension or not, I’m going to have to come in and do what I have to do

Now that Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith has completed his third season, he’s eligible for a contract extension.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Smith has consistently produced over his first three seasons. In 2023, he caught 81 passes for 1,066 yards with seven touchdowns. He was second on the team in receptions and yards behind A.J. Brown and tied Brown for the team lead in TDs.

But entering the offseason, Smith said this week that he’s not in a rush to get that second contract done.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” Smith said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “At the end of the day, extension or not, I’m going to have to come in and do what I have to do. It’s God’s timing, so he’s going to put me in the right place at the right time.”

Philadelphia is almost certainly going to pick up Smith’s fifth-year option this spring, which would put him under contract through 2025. His fifth-year option salary is projected to be roughly $15 million.

Whether Smith gets a second contract sooner or later, he’s enjoying the city that’s launched his professional career.

“It’s been amazing. I love playing in Philly,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s a better sports city in the U.S. I think Philly is top-tier. Any sport, they’re dialed in, that’s what I love about it. I love that we all support each other. Basketball comes to football, football comes to basketball and baseball, we all support each other.”

In 50 games, Smith has caught 240 passes for 3,178 yards with 19 touchdowns.