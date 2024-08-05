 Skip navigation
Devonta Smith: I like what I’ve seen from Quinyon Mitchell

  
August 5, 2024

Eagles first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell is continuing to make a strong impression on the team’s veteran wide receivers.

In June, A.J. Brown said it is fun practicing against a corner who talks as much as Mitchell does and said more recently, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, that he likes that Mitchell “doesn’t back down” during 1-on-1 battles. Brown’s receiving partner Devonta Smith got his chance to chime in on the rookie cornerback on Sunday and had a similar take to the one that Brown shared.

“Today was the first day I went against him. I got open,” Smith said, via Zach Berman of PHLY. “And he told me my route was trash. I like it, though. He’s a great guy. I like what I’ve seen — he’s moving around a lot.”

The Eagles doubled down on corners at the top of the draft, which sent a clear sign about their belief that the team needs to improve in that area. The early returns are positive, but Mitchell will have to have the same presence against opposing teams for the pick to go down as a major success.