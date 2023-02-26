 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith is in a walking boot, two weeks after Super Bowl

  
Published February 26, 2023 09:13 AM
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a lower-leg injury during Super Bowl LVII. Two weeks later, he’s still recovering from it.

Via AL.com, Smith rang the bell before the 76ers’ game against the Celtics. Smith was wearing a walking boot on his right leg .

Smith left the locker room after the loss to the Chiefs wearing a boot. While there’s no reason to believe the injury will limit his ability to participate in the offseason program, the presence of the boot means it’s a situation worth watching as the offseason continues to unfold.

Smith led all receivers in Super Bowl LVII with 100 receiving yards. He matched Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with the most catches in the game, at seven.

Meanwhile, Smith is a Celtics fan. After Boston won the game, and Smith received a signed jersey from Jayson Tatum, who scored a record-high 55 points last Sunday in the All-Star Game.