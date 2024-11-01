 Skip navigation
DeVonta Smith missed practice, but will play Sunday; Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay out

  
Published November 1, 2024 04:04 PM

Friday additions to the injury report are often bad news for Sunday availability, but that’s not the case for Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Smith did not practice on Friday and the Eagles listed him as missing the session for personal reasons. He did not receive an injury designation on their final report, however, and that leaves him on track to play against the Jaguars this weekend.

Two other Eagles players have been ruled out, however. Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) and cornerback Darius Slay (groin) are not going to be in the lineup this weekend.

It will be the third game in a row that Goedert has missed while Slay was injured during last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.