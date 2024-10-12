 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeVonta Smith: Officials should blown the whistle before I got a concussion

  
Published October 12, 2024 05:04 AM

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith wishes the officials would have done more to protect him from the concussion that has had him out since Week Three.

On the play in question, Smith caught a pass, got wrapped up and was being driven backward by multiple players when Saints defensive lineman Khristian Boyd joined in on the gang tackle and hit Smith in the head. Boyd was not flagged on the play but was fined $4,665 by the NFL for the hit.

Smith, who has been cleared to return this week, said he didn’t have a problem with Boyd’s actions but does wish the officials had blown the play dead when his forward progress was stopped.

I don’t feel like it was a dirty hit,” Smith said, via Zach Berman. “More so, I feel like the whistle should have been blown. . . . I can’t extend the play if I’m moving backwards.”

Smith said he remembers the hit and the immediate aftermath but not what happened after he went to the locker room. He did mention he remembers the support of teammate A.J. Brown, who was out of the game with a hamstring injury and left the sideline to be with Smith.

“I wouldn’t say [it was] scary because I didn’t know what was going on at that moment,” Smith said.

Smith officially cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday, 19 days after he suffered the concussion.