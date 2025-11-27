 Skip navigation
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley have no injury designations for Black Friday

  
Published November 27, 2025 03:55 PM

The Eagles won’t have to do any shopping to replace wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Black Friday.

Smith was listed as out of practice with shoulder and chest injuries on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he returned to practice on Thursday. Smith, who is also listed with an illness, was a full participant and he has no injury designation for the game against the Bears.

Running back Saquon Barkley also has no designation. He was limited with a groin injury on Tuesday and Wednesday before joining Smith as a full participant Friday.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder), offensive lineman Myles Hinton (back), and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) have been ruled out.