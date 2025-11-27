DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley have no injury designations for Black Friday

The Eagles won’t have to do any shopping to replace wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Black Friday.

Smith was listed as out of practice with shoulder and chest injuries on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he returned to practice on Thursday. Smith, who is also listed with an illness, was a full participant and he has no injury designation for the game against the Bears.

Running back Saquon Barkley also has no designation. He was limited with a groin injury on Tuesday and Wednesday before joining Smith as a full participant Friday.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder), offensive lineman Myles Hinton (back), and right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) have been ruled out.