nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
DeVonta Smith to miss Monday’s practice with back tightness

  
Published July 28, 2025 10:42 AM

While one of Philadelphia’s key players is back on the practice field on Monday, another has an injury that just popped up.

The Eagles announced that receiver DeVonta Smith will not practice to start the week due to back tightness.

There’s no word on how long Smith will be sidelined.

Safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), receiver Danny Gray (finger), and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (illness) also will not practice on Monday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), who is returning to the field, is one of three players set to be limited. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), guard Kenyon Green (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) will also be limited on Monday.