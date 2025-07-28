DeVonta Smith to miss Monday’s practice with back tightness

While one of Philadelphia’s key players is back on the practice field on Monday, another has an injury that just popped up.

The Eagles announced that receiver DeVonta Smith will not practice to start the week due to back tightness.

There’s no word on how long Smith will be sidelined.

Safety Andrew Mukuba (shoulder), receiver Danny Gray (finger), and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (illness) also will not practice on Monday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), who is returning to the field, is one of three players set to be limited. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder), guard Kenyon Green (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) will also be limited on Monday.