Timing of Raiders firing Kelly raises questions
McCourty tells Florio what an NFL pile is like
Garrett the ‘overwhelming favorite’ to win DPOY

Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
DeVonta Smith would have missed Tuesday’s practice, Saquon Barkley listed as limited

  
Published November 25, 2025 08:13 PM

The Eagles’ estimated practice report for Tuesday shows that wide receiver DeVonta Smith is dealing with a couple of injuries heading into their Black Friday game against the Bears.

Smith was listed as a non-participant due to shoulder and chest issues. The Eagles only held a walkthrough on Tuesday and will issue their injury designations for the week on Thursday.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson (shoulder), defensive end Brandon Graham (groin), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and safety Andrew Mukuba (ankle) were also listed as out. Johnson and Mukuba are not expected to play this week.

Running back Saquon Barkley (groin) also landed on the report. He was listed as a limited participant along with safety Reed Blankenship (thigh) and left guard Landon Dickerson (knee). Tackle Myles Hinton (back), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (gameday concussion protocol evaluation), and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee, ankle) were listed as full participants.