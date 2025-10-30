Dexter Lawrence on Carl Banks’ criticism: He’s delusional

Giants legend Carl Banks said on his podcast that “nobody” respects Dexter Lawrence. The Giants defensive lineman made clear that he doesn’t respect Banks’ opinion, no matter how many Super Bowls Banks won with the Giants.

“He’s delusional,” Lawrence said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Banks, a radio analyst for the Giants, criticized Lawrence on his Bleav podcast with play-by-play announcer Bob Papa after Lawrence had three tackles and half a sack against the Eagles on Sunday.

“Dexter Lawrence, nobody respects you anymore. Nobody,” Banks said, going on to say Lawrence isn’t playing at the same level as previous seasons.

Lawrence disagreed, citing his rate of double teams. Lawrence is getting doubled at a league-high 74.9 percent rate on his pass rush opportunities this season, per Rannan, compared to 74.5 percent last year.

“Those are strong words,” Lawrence said. “That’s how he feels? Fuck it!”

Lawrence, 27, is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He has 20 tackles, half a sack, four quarterback hits, an interception and three passes defensed this season.

“Let’s say this: I hope people start trying to disrespect me,” Lawrence said. “Let’s say that.”