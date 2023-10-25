Did aftermath of Trey Lance trade prompt Jerry Jones to be more coy?

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones trotted out a philosophy for approaching trades that could make it harder for the Cowboys to make any before next Tuesday’s deadline. During Wednesday’s PFT Live, Charean Williams made an excellent point regarding Jones’s apparent reluctance to create the impression that he’s too anxious to get a deal done.

In August, Jones gave up more than he needed to surrender to get 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. While 49ers G.M. John Lynch wisely didn’t crow about Dallas sending San Francisco a fourth-round pick, it was clear from Lynch’s comments in the aftermath of the trade that they were happy with what they got.

“It’s not what it looked like when we first started having conversation,” Lynch said at the time. “It wasn’t anywhere close. So it did advance in a hurry today.”

In hindsight, Jones apparently realizes he gave up more than they needed to give up to get Lance. And the reaction apparently is to not make the first move when it comes to potential trades before the deadline.

It still seems to be an overreaction. There’s a way to initiate talks without losing leverage. There’s a way to be coy. There’s a way to convey indifference to doing a deal.

With Lance, the Cowboys apparently were too willing, and they consequently gave up too much. And it looks like it left a mark.