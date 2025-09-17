 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jonesparsons_v4_250917.jpg
Simms: Clowney just isn’t Parsons
nbc_pft_bestcurrent_nfl_250917.jpg
PFT Draft: Best current NFL duos
nbc_pft_giantsot_250917.jpg
Dissecting Giants’ move to kick off at start of OT

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Did the Bucs let Nick Chubb score? Todd Bowles won’t say

  
Published September 17, 2025 03:30 PM

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s matchup between the Texans and Buccaneers, Houston running back Nick Chubb scored a 25-yard touchdown with 2:10 left in the contest.

Chubb burst through a lane and went untouched into the end zone for the score.

The Texans were already in field goal range after a 53-yard punt return down to the 26-yard line. After Chubb was stuffed for a 1-yard run on first down, he went the rest of the way on second down.

The quick touchdown ended up working in Tampa Bay’s favor, as it left plenty of time for the Bucs to go down the field and eventually score a go-ahead touchdown with just six seconds on the clock. Rachaad White’s 2-yard touchdown run made Tampa Bay 2-0.

Upon further review, Chubb’s touchdown was so convenient that it almost might have been too convenient. So, a reporter at Todd Bowles’ Wednesday press conference asked the question — did the Bucs intentionally let Chubb score?

I don’t think it matters. We won the game, so we’ll go from there,” Bowles said.

So Bowles won’t say?

“At all.”

So, the world may never know. But as Bowles said, the Bucs won the game, so does it really matter?