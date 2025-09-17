Did the Bucs let Nick Chubb score? Todd Bowles won’t say

In the fourth quarter of Monday night’s matchup between the Texans and Buccaneers, Houston running back Nick Chubb scored a 25-yard touchdown with 2:10 left in the contest.

Chubb burst through a lane and went untouched into the end zone for the score.

The Texans were already in field goal range after a 53-yard punt return down to the 26-yard line. After Chubb was stuffed for a 1-yard run on first down, he went the rest of the way on second down.

The quick touchdown ended up working in Tampa Bay’s favor, as it left plenty of time for the Bucs to go down the field and eventually score a go-ahead touchdown with just six seconds on the clock. Rachaad White’s 2-yard touchdown run made Tampa Bay 2-0.

Upon further review, Chubb’s touchdown was so convenient that it almost might have been too convenient. So, a reporter at Todd Bowles’ Wednesday press conference asked the question — did the Bucs intentionally let Chubb score?

“I don’t think it matters. We won the game, so we’ll go from there,” Bowles said.

So Bowles won’t say?

“At all.”

So, the world may never know. But as Bowles said, the Bucs won the game, so does it really matter?