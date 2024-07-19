 Skip navigation
Dion Dawkins: Everyone’s counting us out

  
Published July 19, 2024 09:07 AM

The Bills have won four straight AFC East titles, but the team that will be on the field at training camp next week looks a lot different than the ones that celebrated those crowns.

Mainstays of the team like Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, Tre’Davious White, Gabe Davis, and Micah Hyde are no longer on the roster and it remains to be seen how the new pieces fit together in Buffalo. During an appearance on NFL Network, left tackle Dion Dawkins acknowledged things will be “different” and said he likes feeling like the team is being overlooked heading into the season.

“Everybody’s counting us out, which I’m cool with,” Dawkins said. “We could fly underneath that radar and hit everybody with uppercuts. So I’m perfectly fine with it.”

Oddsmakers still have the Bills pegged as the favorites to win the AFC East, so it’s hard to seriously make the case that everyone is counting a Bills team with Josh Allen at quarterback out as we head into the 2024 season. Such things rarely play a role in players deciding to play the “nobody believes in us” card and the Bills will happily take any motivation that helps them remain on top of the division for another year.