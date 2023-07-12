Dion Dawkins on Stefon Diggs: There’s nothing to be worried about

The Bills caused a stir last month when head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he was “very concerned ” about receiver Stefon Diggs’ absence from mandatory minicamp.

Since then, the Bills have tried to put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube. But whatever is going on between Diggs and the franchise will continue to be a storyline given Buffalo’s status as a Super Bowl contender and Diggs’ status as one of the best receivers in the league.

Still, Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins insisted during an interview on Wednesday’s The Herd that everything between Diggs and the team is just fine.

“I think it’s so funny how the world is so much more concerned than the actual teammates,” Dawkins told Colin Cowherd. “We don’t care at all because there’s nothing to really be worried about . An example, let’s say you have a conversation with one of your best friends. And let’s say one word is maybe tweaked a little bit where you’re like, ‘Oh, did he just say that?’ whatever, where a group of men who love each other, play with each other, have been around each other for such a long time.

“I think that the media has taken things so far left where there’s really — the only way to go [is] right. But we have been living on that right side since. And there’s no worries — at all. Zero worries. Stef is Stef, Josh [Allen] is Josh, and they’re brothers, and they love each other.”

Allen said the day of Diggs’ absence that the team was working through non-football-related issues. And then he later said the media blew the situation out of proportion .

Cowherd asked Dawkins explicitly what happened at minicamp and Dawkins deflected the question.

“What happened? From top to bottom, a bunch of guys reported to OTAs, for mandatory minicamp and practiced,” Dawkins said. “We practiced hard, we practiced well. We had a lot of conversations of what we’re going to do in the season. And we worked hard at it. It’s work. It is work. It’s fun. and It’s football. So the guys were in the same vicinity doing what we do. We joke, we have fun, we argue, we compete, and that’s just what we do.”

Once training camp begins later this month, there’s a chance this whole situation blows over. But given that McDermott was the one to say he was “very concerned” about Diggs in mid-June, it’s still a story worth monitoring throughout the summer and into the regular season.