Dion Dawkins: Patrick Mahomes has never been here with fans, so good luck

Much has been made of the fact that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing his first road playoff game on Sunday, but it’s not the only first he’ll be experiencing in Buffalo.

The Bills and Chiefs have played six times since Mahomes has been the Chiefs’ starter and only one of those games has been played in Buffalo. That game occurred during the 2020 season, so there were no Bills fans in attendance for the 26-17 Chiefs win due to the COVID regulations in place at the time.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins noted that by saying that Mahomes “has never been to the Bills’ stadium in full” so he’s never really been there and he thinks that will be a plus for his team’s chances of advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

“The environment will be different and not to say it’s in our favor, but stadium is our favor,” Dawkins said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “Stadium is us. That helps us. I don’t care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I’ve ever had. We’re having two back-to-back playoff games home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It’s cool. So good luck.”

The chance to see how Mahomes and the Chiefs adjust to a raucous road environment is one of the leading storylines heading into the latest meeting between two of the AFC’s top teams in recent years.