McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs

Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Diontae Johnson day-to-day with mild groin strain

  
Published August 14, 2024 12:02 PM

The Panthers are dealing with an injury to one of their key offensive players, but it doesn’t sound like it should keep him out for an extended period of time.

Carolina head coach Dave Canales said in his Wednesday press conference that receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a “mild groin strain” and is considered day-to-day.

“I think, just kind of talking to him, he feels like there’s something there,” Canales said. “But I think he knows his body really well, he’s a veteran guy. So we’ll just continue ramping him up and increasing his work.”

The Panthers acquired Johnson from the Steelers in March for cornerback Donte Jackson and a draft pick.

Johnson caught 51 passes for 717 yards with five touchdowns last year for Pittsburgh.