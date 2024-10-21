Diontae Johnson: I’m frustrated, but I can’t play every position, make every play

A bad Panthers season got even worse on Sunday when they fell behind the Panthers 27-0 in the first half of what turned out to be a 40-7 loss that dropped them to 1-6 on the season.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson played despite being listed as questionable with multiple injuries and had one catch — on a season-low three targets — for 17 yards in the loss. After it was over, Johnson admitted to feeling like everyone isn’t pulling in the same direction.

“Frustrated, but I can’t play every position on the field and make every play,” Johnson said, via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. “Everybody gotta do their job, when it comes down to it. Yeah, it’s tough, but I just tell myself to keep going regardless.”

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said early this month that he didn’t see the team trading Johnson before the deadline, but the continued losing and Johnson’s lack of a contract beyond this season have kept speculation about a deal alive. Johnson’s postgame comments suggest he might welcome such a move, but it remains to be seen if the Panthers will go that route.