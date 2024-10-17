 Skip navigation
'Father of Mine' approved by WV DOC
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Diontae Johnson, Jadeveon Clowney miss another practice for Panthers

  
Published October 17, 2024 02:59 PM

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney are two of the headline names on a long Panthers injury report on Thursday.

The Panthers have 22 names on the report with Johnson (ankle) and Clowney (shoulder) both listed as non-participants. It’s the second straight day that both players have been sidelined and they have been joined by linebacker Claudin Cherelus (hamstring), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring, groin), right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), linebacker Jon Rhattigan (knee, illness), and defensive end A’Shawn Robinson (knee) both days.

Running back Jonathon Brooks (knee) didn’t practice Thursday after getting in a limited workout in his first on-field action since being designated for return. Cornerback Troy Hill and running back Chuba Hubbard both returned to full practice after a rest day.

Left tackle Ickey Ekonwu (elbow), linebacker Marquis Haynes (back), and tight end Ian Thomas (hip) were added to the report as limited participants. Wide receiver David Moore (knee), defensive end LaBryan Ray (ankle, knee), and safety Nick Scott (hamstring) were limited for the second straight day.

Center Andrew Raym (concussion), tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion), cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring), defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (ankle), safety Sam Franklin (foot), and tackle Yosh Nijman (knee) were full participants on Thursday.