Diontae Johnson, Robert Hunt questionable for Panthers; Damien Lewis ruled out

  
Published September 27, 2024 01:09 PM

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was back on the practice field for the Panthers on Friday.

Johnson missed practice on Thursday due to a groin injury, but returned for a limited workout to close out the week. He has been listed as questionable to face the Bengals on Sunday.

Right guard Robert Hunt was added to the report on Friday. He was limited with a hip injury and joins Johnson and defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson (knee) in the questionable category.

If Hunt can’t go, the Panthers will need to replace two starters on the offensive line. Left guard Damien Lewis (elbow) is out after missing practice all week.

The Panthers also ruled out defensive tackle Sky Tuttle (foot) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hip). Quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle) was a full participant again on Friday and is set to make his second straight start.