Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

DirecTV will carry NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson

  
Published June 27, 2023 04:05 PM

The days of the dueling Red Zone channels are over, and now only the version hosted by Scott Hanson remains.

DirecTV and NFL Media announced a new agreement today that will include NFL RedZone, hosted by Hanson, available to DirecTV subscribers.

Since 2005, DirecTV had produced its own version of Red Zone, hosted by Andrew Siciliano. Siciliano did great work on DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel, and it was the popularity of that version that led NFL Media to launch its own version with Hanson in 2009. But with DirecTV no longer carrying the NFL Sunday Ticket package, the original version hosted by Siciliano has fallen by the wayside.

DirecTV also announced a multi-year deal with NFL Media that will keep NFL Network on DirecTV both for satellite customers and for those who watch on streaming.