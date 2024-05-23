Dispute emerges over Saints’ payments for Superdome upgrades

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dispute emerges over Saints’ payments for Superdome upgrades

  
Published May 23, 2024 06:28 AM

A dispute has emerged in New Orleans over payments to be made by the Saints for upgrades at the Superdome. And it’s having an impact on plans to upgrade the Smoothie King Center, where the Pelicans play.

Via the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints are $11.5 million behind on payments for Superdome upgrades. Although the early paragraphs of the article hint that Saints owner Gayle Benson has cash-flow issues (e.g., “behind on her bills”), the Saints characterize the situation far differently.

The team says in the article that it has “no issue with making the current payment of $11.5 million or, for that matter, the remaining balance,” and that it has “asked for certain documentation over an extended period and we have not received that documentation.”

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District voted to pause on a plan to upgrade the Smoothie King Center due to the outstanding balance.

The Saints have withheld payment since December for the $58 million project. The team’s share of the upgrades of $41 million.

The Pelicans have a lease at the Smoothie King Center through 2029. The prospect of addressing issues at their current home apparently can’t be addressed until the Superdome situation is resolved.

That would be the smart move. Work it out. The LSED and the Saints should press pause on the P.R. battle and sit down and settle their issues. It’s $11.5 million, which is a drop in the bucket for both entities. So, to both sides, get your grievances out of your system and then focus on solving the problem in a productive way.

With the Super Bowl coming to town in only nine months, it helps no one to have dirty laundry like this flapping in the breeze.