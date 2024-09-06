 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DJ Chark ruled out, Asante Samuel Jr. questionable for Chargers

  
Published September 6, 2024 05:27 PM

Wide receiver DJ Chark won’t take part in Jim Harbaugh’s first game as the Chargers head coach.

Chark has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders due to the hip injury that’s kept him out of practice this week. Chark signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason and his absence leaves the Chargers with Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Ladd McConkey, and Brenden Rice at receiver.

The Chargers also added cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to the injury report on Friday. He was a limited participant due to a shoulder injury and has been listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (foot) fully participated in practice all week and has no injury designation. Cornerback Tarheeb Still (hip) is listed as questionable.