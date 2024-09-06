DJ Chark ruled out, Asante Samuel Jr. questionable for Chargers

Wide receiver DJ Chark won’t take part in Jim Harbaugh’s first game as the Chargers head coach.

Chark has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Raiders due to the hip injury that’s kept him out of practice this week. Chark signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason and his absence leaves the Chargers with Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Ladd McConkey, and Brenden Rice at receiver.

The Chargers also added cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to the injury report on Friday. He was a limited participant due to a shoulder injury and has been listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (foot) fully participated in practice all week and has no injury designation. Cornerback Tarheeb Still (hip) is listed as questionable.