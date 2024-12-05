 Skip navigation
DJ Moore, D’Andre Swift remain out of Thursday practice

  
Published December 5, 2024 03:20 PM

Two key Bears offensive players remained out of practice on Thursday, though one did return.

Receiver DJ Moore (quad) and running back D’Andre Swift (quad) were both non-participants for the second consecutive day.

Moore and Swift currently lead the Bears in receiving and rushing, respectively. Their Friday practice status will be another indication of their potential availability for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Keenan Allen, however, was able to return for Thursday’s practice as a full participant after he missed Wednesday with an ankle issue.

Offensive lineman Darnell Wright (knee) was upgraded from limited to a full participant.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle), and running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) remained DNPs.

Defensive back Kevin Byard (shoulder) and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (knee) remained limited.