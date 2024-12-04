DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift don’t practice Wednesday

The Bears kicked off interim head coach Thomas Brown’s first week running practice without three of their top offensive players.

Wide receivers DJ Moore (quad) and Keenan Allen (ankle) did not take part in the session. Running back D’Andre Swift (quad) was also off the practice field as the Bears began on-field preparation for their Sunday game against the 49ers.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates (concussion), defensive back Elijah Hicks (ankle), and running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) were also out of practice on Wednesday.

Safety Kevin Byard (shoulder), center Coleman Shelton (knee), and right tackle Darnell Wright (knee) were all listed as limited participants.