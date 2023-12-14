DJ Moore limited in Thursday’s practice after sitting on Wednesday

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore’s practice status took a step in the right direction on Thursday.

Moore did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, but he was back on the field as a limited participant. Friday will bring the final practice of the week and the revelation of any injury designation that Moore may carry into the Bears’ game against the Browns.

The Bears put Moore to good use last Sunday as he scored touchdowns as a runner and receiver in their 28-13 win over the Lions, so they’ll be hoping he’ll be all systems go this Sunday as well.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin) did not practice after being limited on Wednesday and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) was out for the second straight day. Linebacker Dylan Cole (personal) was full after missing practice Wednesday and linebacker Noah Sewell (knee) was added to the report as a limited participant.