DJ Moore walked off the field during a play, and Matt Eberflus isn’t sure why

Bears wide receiver DJ Moore did a very strange thing in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, walking off the field during a play and taking a seat on the bench while Caleb Williams was still scrambling around looking for a receiver. Bears coach Matt Eberflus isn’t sure why.

Asked about the play today, Eberflus said he wasn’t aware of it but guessed that Moore might have stepped out of bounds accidentally and then just decided to stay out.

“I’m not sure the exact play but I do know that one play he stepped out of bounds, and I think the side judge threw his hat, he was out, so I believe that’s what happened. I have to watch the play specifically but I think that might be the play you’re talking about,” Eberflus said. “I don’t know exact play, what you’re talking about, but somebody did make a comment to me. I have to go back and look at it.”

Moore might have thought he had become an ineligible receiver by stepping out of bounds, but he could have re-established himself in bounds and continued participating in the play, rather than just walking off and leaving his teammates to compete 10-on-11. It was a bizarre situation, and something Eberflus as a head coach needs to address.