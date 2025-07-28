DJ Thomas-Jones has “significant” injury, but Steelers rookie reportedly did not tear Achilles

Steelers rookie fullback DJ Thomas-Jones was carted off the field Sunday with an injury to his left foot/ankle. Coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that the injury is “significant.”

Further imaging, though, revealed better news.

Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com reports that Thomas-Jones did not tear his Achilles, and the injury is not season-ending. It is unclear exactly what Thomas-Jones’ injury is.

Thomas-Jones, an undrafted rookie out of South Alabama, was expected to compete with Connor Heyward for the fullback job. Thomas-Jones caught 73 passes for 653 yards and 12 touchdowns from in three college seasons.

Heyward has played all 51 possible games for the Steelers the past three seasons.