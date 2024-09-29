DJ Turner 18-yard TD run gives Raiders 20-10 lead over Browns

Las Vegas’ run game has been bad through the first three games of the season, recording just 153 yards and averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

But the Raiders are putting it on the Browns so far on Sunday, with an 18-yard touchdown by receiver DJ Turner giving Las Vegas a 20-10 lead in the third quarter.

Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has gotten creative in having different players run the ball. While Zamir White has 50 yards on 13 carries, Alexander Mattison has 40 yards on two attempts. Turner, Brock Bowers, Tyreik McAllister, and Tre Tucker have also run the ball for the club.

With 5:23 left in the third quarter, the Raiders have 133 yards rushing.

The Raiders have now outscored the Browns 20-0 since Cleveland took an early 10-0 lead.