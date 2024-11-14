 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf has full participation in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 13, 2024 08:11 PM

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said before practice DK Metcalf would have a limited practice Wednesday, and the receiver said he didn’t know if he would return to game action this week.

All signs are pointing to Metcalf coming back Sunday after missing two games with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

The Seahawks’ practice report shows Metcalf exceeded Macdonald’s public estimation, getting in a full practice.

Metcalf injured his knee Oct. 20.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin), tight end Brady Russell (foot), defensive end Leonard Williams (foot) and center Connor Williams (personal) did not practice.

Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee) were limited.