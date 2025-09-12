DK Metcalf has “no extra juice” to play Seahawks this week

If DK Metcalf is feeling some kind of way about playing the Seahawks on Sunday, he’s not saying so publicly.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, Metcalf said he has “no extra juice this week” as he faces the team that drafted him in 2019 and traded him this offseason.

“It’s just another team on the schedule that just so happens to be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Metcalf said, via Teresa Varley of the Steelers’ website. “We’ve got to go out there and do everything that we can to try to win.

“It’s just another football game. Prepare for it like any other football game, because after this, you’ve got to prepare for the next opponent. The next step on the schedule. It’s just how it is. It’s not different at all.”

Seattle selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 draft, and he played 97 games for the franchise over six seasons. He finished last season with 66 receptions for 992 yards with five touchdowns.

In the Steelers’ Week 1 victory over the Jets, Metcalf caught four passes for 83 yards. All four of his receptions resulted in a first down.