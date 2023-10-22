DK Metcalf might not play because of hip and rib injuries

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf might not be able to go today against the Cardinals.

Metcalf is listed as questionable with hip and rib injuries, and he has typically played when listed as questionable. But according to multiple reports, Metcalf might not be able to go today.

The Seahawks will have Metcalf go through pregame warmups and then decide whether he’ll be active 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

Seattle is not expecting to have backup running back Zach Charbonnet, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks are eight-point favorites at home against the Cardinals this afternoon.