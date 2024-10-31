DK Metcalf remained out of practice Wednesday but trending toward a return this week

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf remained out of practice Monday.

It was his fourth missed practice since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the Seahawks’ win over Atlanta on Oct. 20.

Coach Mike Macdonald is hopeful Metcalf can return to practice Thursday and return to the lineup against the Rams on Sunday.

“Guy is doing a great job. Confident,” Macdonald said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “Optimistic for [Thursday], so we’ll kind of play it day by day.”

Macdonald said he remains “optimistic” Metcalf will play against the Rams.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (foot) missed practice with a new injury. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (knee) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest) also sat out.

Receiver Tyler Lockett (oblique), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (knee), linebacker Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder), cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle), nose tackle Cameron Young (knee), tight end Noah Fant (groin) and offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (rest) were limited.