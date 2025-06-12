 Skip navigation
DK Metcalf trying to “soak up as much information as I can” from Aaron Rodgers

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:52 AM

Steelers receiver DK Metcalf says he’s not going to miss any opportunities to learn from a four-time NFL MVP now that he has Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

“Just how cerebral he is and how he views the game,” Metcalf said, via Steelers.com. “I like the way he views the game from a receiver standpoint, but also from a quarterback standpoint. I think I can gain a lot of knowledge just from being around him because he’s seen a lot of football. I’m just trying to soak up as much information as I can.”

Although Rodgers didn’t actually sign with the Steelers until this week, he had been planning to join the team for months, and he and Metcalf began throwing together in March.

“I think it’s still a work in progress, we’re still growing,” said Metcalf. “Besides being teammates, I think he’s a great person off the field. I can learn a lot from him in life and about the game. When I was chilling with him one time, we were just doing trivia questions. We would name a player, and I would have to say their college or their nickname while they were playing. He’s a fun person to be around. He’s going to test me cerebrally. So, just looking forward to the continued conversations, the continued workouts. And hopefully we can put a product on the field that can last a lifetime.”

Now Metcalf is beginning to work with Rodgers at the Steelers’ facility.

“Just a step closer to football, a step closer to solidifying the team and the product that we’re going to put out there on the field this season,” Metcalf said. “Just excited to get to work. I know it’s a first look here in a team setting with Aaron, so just to see what type of teammate he is, just excited with everything that he brings to the table.”