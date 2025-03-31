Report: Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf had a throwing session over the weekend

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers met with the Steelers at their facility over a week ago and he’s reportedly spent some time with a possible Pittsburgh teammate as well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Rodgers and Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf worked out together. Per the report, the players had a throwing session at UCLA over the weekend.

The session does not appear to have led to a change in where things stand in regard to Rodgers signing with the Steelers, but it is something else for Rodgers to take into account as he moves toward a decision.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Sunday that the team had a good visit with Rodgers, but that there’s no deadline for that decision. He reiterated that during another media session on Monday.