Aaron Rodgers spent six hours at Steelers’ facility on Friday

Aaron Rodgers has previously spent time in Pittsburgh, usually in three-hour chunks at the local football stadium. He spent twice that amount of time on Friday, visiting with the local team.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Rodgers visited the Steelers’ facility for roughly six hours on Friday. Schefter calls it a “positive visit,” and says the two sides will “stay in touch.”

The development remained tightly under wraps until Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette caught wind of it. After he reported it, others mobilized to confirm the news — because it’s never good enough to trust someone else’s reporting, apparently.

The fact that Dulac reported it means someone from the Steelers leaked it. Which could have been a test by Rodgers to see whether the S.S. Rooney has leaks. Indeed, Rodgers has complained in the past about leaks with the Jets.

But every team has leaks. And the fact that Rodgers visited Pittsburgh is something that wouldn’t have remained silent, given the reporting obligation to the league office. It would have been (and eventually will be) on the daily list of transactions. (It didn’t make it to the Friday report.)

The visit by all appearances doesn’t alter Rodgers’s timeline. He’s currently in no hurry to make a decision. We’ve heard that the delay has occurred in large part at the advice of his agent, David Dunn.

No one truly knows what Rodgers wants to do. It’s possible if not probable that he doesn’t know. Steelers, Giants, wait to see whether the Vikings come around, retirement, or wait for a quarterback on a Super Bowl contender to suffer a serious injury.

An expectation emerged that he was ready to go. The Steelers made their offer. And then it all fizzled out.

So the wait continues. Through it all, it’s unlikely there will be any announcements. Just developments. A visit here. A visit there.

And then at some point he’ll sign a contract. Or he won’t.