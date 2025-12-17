D’Marco Jackson earns NFC defensive player of the week

The Bears have received a weekly award after last Sunday’s 31-3 victory over the Browns.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Jackson finished with seven tackles, two passes defensed, a sack, and an interception in Chicago’s 10th victory of the year. So far, he is the only player in the conference to have at least seven tackles, two passes defensed, a sack, and an interception in a single game this season.

This is Jackson’s first defensive player of the week award.

In 13 games this season, Jackson has posted 41 total tackles and three passes defensed.