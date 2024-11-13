Does Aaron Rodgers want to play in 2025? “I think so, yeah”

Aaron Rodgers’s post-Packers playing career has not gone well. Perhaps he thinks the third year will be the charm.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he still intends to play another year, Rodgers said, “I think so, yeah.”

Rodgers currently has a $37.5 million compensation package for 2025. The money is not guaranteed. Which means the Jets will first have to decide they want him back.

Should they? Take the name off the back of the New Jersey jersey and forget about his record, and the answer would be (or at least should be), “No thanks.”

And Rodgers shouldn’t be surprised. He said after the 2023 season that, if the Jets, fail in 2024, everyone will be gone.

Well, they’re failing. And if the Jets make a fresh start with a new coach, why would a new coach want to have to tiptoe around a delicate genius who has more sway internally than any player should ever have.

Beyond the Jets, who else would want him? While it only takes one, which one is the one to sign a 41-year-old (as of next month) quarterback who took a heel turn three years ago and stayed there? And whose skills have begun to evaporate? And whose body is in the process of losing its race with Father Time?