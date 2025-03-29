 Skip navigation
Dogfighting evidence against LeShon Johnson includes photos, recorded call

  
Published March 29, 2025 06:46 PM

Earlier this week, former NFL running back LeShon Johnson was indicted on 21 counts related to dogfighting, several months after 190 dogs were seized from his possession.

On Thursday, a summary of the evidence against Johnson was filed in court.

Via Joe Mussatto of the Oklahoman, the evidence includes an electronic device seized from Johnson. It allegedly shows photos of dead and maimed dogs, and a photo of a dog on a treadmill.

The evidence against Johnson also includes a recorded phone conversation with an informant. On the call, Johnson allegedly refers to a specific dog bloodline as “nice and nasty.”

Johnson allegedly bred “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs. He allegedly developed dogfighting bloodlines for years — “and in some cases decades.” He previously pleaded guilty to dogfighting charges in 2005.

Johnson was a third-round pick of the Packers in 1994. He also played for the Cardinals and the Giants. In 1993, he was the leading rushing in college football, with 1,976 yards at Northern Illinois.