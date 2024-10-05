 Skip navigation
Dolphins activate Odell Beckham Jr. off of PUP list

  
Published October 5, 2024 01:42 PM

Odell Beckham Jr. is officially primed to make his Dolphins debut.

Miami has activated Beckham off of the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced on Saturday.

Beckham (knee) was a full participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.

Last season for Baltimore, Beckham caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns.

Additionally, the Dolphins signed quarterback Tim Boyle to the team’s practice squad after releasing him earlier this week to create a roster spot. Boyle and cornerback Nik Needham have been elevated to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against the Patriots.