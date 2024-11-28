 Skip navigation
Dolphins activate QB Tyler Huntley from injured reserve

  
Published November 28, 2024 04:41 PM

The Dolphins activated quarterback Tyler Huntley from injured reserve ahead of their Thursday night game against the Packers.

The team also announced it placed linebacker Tyus Bowser on injured reserve with a knee injury, and it elevated long snapper Zach Triner to the active roster from the practice squad for tonight’s game.

Miami placed Huntley on injured reserve on Oct. 25.

Huntley started three games for Miami when Tua Tagovailoa was on injured reserve. He completed 59 percent of his passes for 377 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rushed for 67 yards with a touchdown.

Skylar Thompson is the other backup quarterback on the roster behind Tagovailoa.