Dolphins add Christian Wilkins to practice report

The Dolphins added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to the practice report Friday. His groin injury limited him.

Wilkins has missed only two games in his career, both in 2020.

He has 46 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits this season.

The Dolphins had six other changes to their practice report.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knee), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (back), running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) and offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) remained out of practice.