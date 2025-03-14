 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement
nbc_pft_joeflacco_250314.jpg
How Giants would fare with Flacco at QB

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement
nbc_pft_joeflacco_250314.jpg
How Giants would fare with Flacco at QB

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins agree to sign TE Pharaoh Brown

  
Published March 14, 2025 11:05 AM

The Dolphins are adding a tight end.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Pharaoh Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with Miami.

Brown, 30, spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts and recorded eight catches for 65 yards. He was on the field for 27 percent of offensive snaps and 47 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Brown has played 87 games for the Raiders, Browns, Texans, Patriots, and Seahawks. He’s caught 72 career passes for 751 yards with three TDs.