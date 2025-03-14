Dolphins agree to sign TE Pharaoh Brown

The Dolphins are adding a tight end.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Pharaoh Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with Miami.

Brown, 30, spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts and recorded eight catches for 65 yards. He was on the field for 27 percent of offensive snaps and 47 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Brown has played 87 games for the Raiders, Browns, Texans, Patriots, and Seahawks. He’s caught 72 career passes for 751 yards with three TDs.