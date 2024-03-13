Dolphins agree to terms with DT Neville Gallimore

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Gallimore, 27, has spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys after they made him a third-round pick. He has played 52 games with 14 starts.

In Miami, Gallimore will reunite with defensive line coach Austin Clark, who has trained Gallimore.

Gallimore made no starts last season but played 288 snaps in 17 games. He totaled 16 tackles and a sack.

In his four seasons, he has 90 tackles, four sacks and nine quarterback hits.