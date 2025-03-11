 Skip navigation
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Dolphins agree to terms with S Ashtyn Davis

  
Published March 11, 2025 07:16 PM

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with safety Ashtyn Davis on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $3 million in incentives, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Davis, 28, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020. He spent his first five seasons with the Jets, who signed a one-year, $2.74 million contract with the team a year ago.

In 2024, Davis played 15 games with one start, seeing action on 261 defensive snaps and 283 on special teams. He totaled 35 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

In five seasons, Davis has played 69 games with 22 starts. He has recorded 175 tackles, eight interceptions, 15 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.