Dolphins agree to terms with S Ashtyn Davis

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with safety Ashtyn Davis on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $3 million in incentives, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Davis, 28, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jets in 2020. He spent his first five seasons with the Jets, who signed a one-year, $2.74 million contract with the team a year ago.

In 2024, Davis played 15 games with one start, seeing action on 261 defensive snaps and 283 on special teams. He totaled 35 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

In five seasons, Davis has played 69 games with 22 starts. He has recorded 175 tackles, eight interceptions, 15 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.