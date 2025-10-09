Dolphins are expecting Tua Tagovailoa to start despite thumb, hip injuries

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited on the team’s first injury report of the week, but he should be fine to play Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Miami offensive coordinator Frank Smith told reporters that he’s expecting Tagovailoa to start in Week 6.

“We don’t expect anything Sunday hindering his performance,” Smith said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tagovailoa was listed with injuries to his hip and his left thumb.

Smith said he didn’t recall if Tagovailoa’s hip issue is with the same hip that was injured in the 2024 season.

Tagovailoa played just 11 games last season.

In five contests in 2025, Tagovailoa has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,008 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Miami will issue another injury report on Thursday before formally announcing Tagovailoa’s game status on Friday.