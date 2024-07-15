 Skip navigation
Dolphins assessing “significant damage” to Hard Rock Stadium after soccer fiasco

  
Published July 15, 2024 03:36 PM

Hard Rock Stadium suffered “significant damage” during a security breach before the Copa America final in Miami on Sunday night.

The Dolphins still are assessing the extent of vandalism to the stadium, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A statement from officials at Hard Rock Stadium said unruly fans were “fighting police officers, breaking down walls and barricades and vandalizing the stadium, causing significant damage to the property.”

Photos of the entrance to the ’72 Club, the premium seating section of the stadium, show an escalator destroyed and covered with glass and debris. It is not publicly known which other areas of the stadium were damaged or how much damage was done.

The stadium could require a structural assessment depending on what officials find.

The next event at the stadium is the Dolphins’ Aug. 3 training camp practice.

Fans without tickets stormed the entry games before Colombia played Argentina, causing an 82-minute delay to the start of the match. Other fans were seen on video and photos crawling through a ventilation system to access the seating areas.

Hard Rock Stadium is one of host sites of the 2026 World Cup, raising concerns about just how ready the U.S. is to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events.