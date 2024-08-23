Dolphins assistant Jon Embree will serve as head coach for second half of preseason finale

Dolphins assistant Jon Embree will get some experience handling the head coach’s duties during tonight’s preseason finale against the Buccaneers.

Embree, whose title is assistant head coach and tight ends coach, will serve as head coach for the second half of the game, according to Mike Cugno of CBS 4 in Miami.

For Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, it’s an opportunity to make sure Embree is ready if McDaniel ever has to miss a game. If McDaniel can’t go, Embree would handle all the head-coaching duties like deciding whether to go for it or kick on fourth down, decline or accept a penalty, and throw his red challenge flag. Embree will get a trial run of that tonight.

Embree previously served as head coach at Colorado in 2011 and 2012. This is his third season with the Dolphins.